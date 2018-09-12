हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Mumbra's Khan compound godown, fire tenders reach spot

The fire is still blazing at the godown of the Khan compound in Shil Phata area, which is 5 km from Mumbra.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Mumbra&#039;s Khan compound godown, fire tenders reach spot

A fire broke out in the early hours on Wednesday in a godown in Thane district of Maharashtra. At least two fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

The fire is still blazing at the godown of the Khan compound in Shil Phata area, which is 5 km from Mumbra.

In several pictures posted by news agency ANI on Twitter, colossal flames engulfing the godown could be seen as black smoke rose from the fire. Officers could be seen tending to the fire. Several people were seen near the site. There have been no reports of any casualty yet.

This is a developing news. More details are awaited.

This fire incident comes just an hour after another fire broke out at a building in Andheri where rescue operations are currently underway. Five fire engines and three water tankers have been pressed into action.

The blaze started around at 3 am.

The financial capital of the country has been witnessing a spate in buildings catching fire. This is the third incident in two days.

Another fire incident took place on Tuesday on the second floor of a seven-storey commercial building situated in Madhur Industrial Estate in suburban Andheri. Eight firefighting engines, a water tanker, and five ambulances were rushed to the spot.

Station officer from Goregaon fire station, Y P Shelar, received burn injuries on both his hands in the incident and was admitted to Cooper Hospital, a fire brigade official said. "The injured officer was then shifted to Airoli Burns Centre and is now undergoing treatment there," the official said.

Tags:
MaharashtraThaneThane fireMumbra fire

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close