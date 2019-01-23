Maharashtra Government extends its application date for several scholarships

MUMBAI / NEW DELHI: Social Welfare Commissionerate Office, Government of Maharashtra, extended its last date of applications for various scholarships to January 31, 2019.



Government of India Scholarship (Class 9 and 10), Maharashtra 2017-18

Students studying in class 9 and 10 belonging to the SC category are eligible to apply for this scholarship. The main objective is to reduce the dropout rate of SC students at secondary level. The applicant must be studying in a government recognized institute.

For Hosteller student: INR 350 per month (p.m) for 10 months and adhoc of INR 1000 p.a.

For Day scholar student: INR 150 p.m for 10 months and adhoc of INR 750 p.a. For Physically Challenged Student: INRs 160 p.m.

For Mentally Challenged Students: INR 240 p.m will be awarded to the winners of this scholarship.

Tuition Fees and Examination Fees to OBC. Students, Maharashtra 2017-18

This scheme is for the OBC. students studying in Class 11 to post-graduation. The aim of this scheme is to encourage the OBC students towards higher education by reimbursing their tuition, examination and other fees. Under this scheme, the tuition fees, admission fees, library fees, laboratory fees, term fees, examination fee and gymkhana fee will be reimbursed to the eligible students.

Award of Scholarship to Backward Class Students In High Schools 2017, Maharashtra

Backward Class Students belonging to the SC category studying in High Schools are eligible for this scholarship. Under this scheme, preference will be given to students studying in 10 Class. INR 50 per month (INR. 500 for 10 months) will be given to Class 5 to 7 students and INR 100 per month (INR 1000 for 10 months) will be given to Class 8 to 10 students.

Scholarship of Special Education & Vocational Training to Disabled, Maharashtra 2017-18.

Physically disabled students between 6 to 18 years and above are applicable to apply for this scholarship. The scheme is applicable for visually impaired, orthopedically handicapped and hearing-impaired students.

The selected students will receive free education access in a suitable environment until the age of 18 years. After completion of 18 years, the special children will be provided with vocational training that covers free facilities of shelter, food, education, and clothing.

Tuition Fees and Examination Fees to VJNT Students (Means Based), Maharashtra 2017-18

Students belonging to V.J. and N.T. category are applicable to apply for this scholarship. The main objective is to reimburse the payment of fees such as tuition, admission, term, library, laboratory, gymkhana and examination fees at Post Matriculation education in recognized educational institutions.

Government of India Post-Matric Scholarship 2018, Maharashtra

Students who have passed class 10 belonging to SC category including Nav Buddha students, OBC, SBC and VJNT students are invited to apply for this scholarship.

Scheduled Castes including Nav Buddha students will get INR 230 p.m. to INR 550 p.m. for boys and girls (day scholar) and INR 380 p.m. to INR 1200 p.m. for boys and girls (Hostellers). OBC students will get INR 90 to INR 190 Per Month (day scholar) and INR 150 to INR 425 per month (Hostellers). SBC students will get INR 90 to INR 190 Per Month (day scholar) and INR 150 to INR 425 per month (Hostellers). VJNT students will get INR 90 to INR 190 Per Month (day scholar) and INR 150 to INR 425 per month (Hostellers).

Pre-Upper Primary and Pre-Secondary Scholarship, Maharashtra 2017-18

Meritorious students studying in Classes V to VIII are eligible to apply for this scholarship. Applicants are given scholarships on the basis of their results in a competitive exam conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations Pune every year.

HSS category applicants are awarded from INR 300- INR 1500 depending upon the set of questions. Similarly, MSS category applicants are awarded from INR 250- INR 1000.

Post Matric Scholarship to OBC Students, Maharashtra 2017-18

OBC Students of Maharashtra State are eligible to apply for this scholarship. It aims to encourage them to undergo Post-Matric Courses.

Both Hostellers and Day Scholars are eligible under this scheme. Hosteller: Eligible OBC students will be paid maintenance allowance of INR 90 to INR 190 p.m. Day scholar: Eligible OBC students will be paid maintenance allowance of INR 150 to INR 425 p.m. In addition, all compulsory fees will also be reimbursed.

Post-matric Scholarship for Disabled, Maharashtra 2017-18

The beneficiary categories of this scholarship are blind, hearing impaired, low vision, mentally retarded, orthopedically handicapped, mentally ill and leprosy cured. The objective of this scholarship is to encourage higher education among the disabled.

Students are categorized in groups ranging from A-E and thereafter varying range of financial support are provided depending on the groups.

Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Merit Scholarship to SC Students, Maharashtra 2018

SC students are eligible for this scholarship. Under this scheme, the Scheduled Caste Students who secured 75% marks or more in the S.S.C. Examination and have taken admission in Class 11. will get a scholarship of INR 300 per month for 10 months for two years i.e. in Class 11 and Class 12.

Book Bank for SC Students, Maharashtra 2017-18

Students belonging to the SC category and enrolling in Medical, Agriculture, Engineering, Veterinary and Law courses are invited for this scholarship. Varying scholarships will be awarded to students belonging to different fields.

Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shikshan Shulk Shishyavrutti Yojna 2018, Maharashtra

Candidates who are admitted to Diploma/Degree / Postgraduate professional courses and have obtained minimum 60% marks in the previous examination are eligible to apply for this scholarship.



Professional Technical Training to Scheduled Caste Students, Maharashtra 2017-18

Social Justice & Special Assistance Department, Government of Maharashtra announces Professional Technical Training to Scheduled Caste Students through ITI (on demand). The objective of this scheme is to make the less educated students self-employed by providing short-term technical courses training. The selected candidate will get INR 100 per month as scholarship amount and a tool kit. The student will also get the free training in ITI.

Pre-matric Scholarship for Disabled, Maharashtra 2017-18

The objective of this scholarship is to encourage higher education among the disabled which includes Blind, Low Vision, Hearing Impairment, Orthopedically Handicapped, Mentally Retarded, Mentally Illness & Leprosy cured.

There are various financial rewards associated with the students belonging in different classes starting from INR 100- INR 300.



Government of India Scholarship in Secondary School Sanskrit Scholarship, Maharashtra 2017-18

Students of Classes IX to XII studying Sanskrit as one the subjects are considered for this scholarship. This scholarship aims to attract students towards the Sanskrit subject at the Secondary stage. Students are awarded scholarships ranging from INR 100 p.m. to INR 125 p.m. depending on the classes that the students belong to.



Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Merit Scholarship, Maharashtra 2017-18

Students of Class 11th and 12th from Vimukta Jatis, Nomadic Tribes or Special Backward Class are eligible for this scholarship. The scholarship aims to create competitive spirit among students belonging to special backward classes. INR 300 per month for 10 months, i.e., INR 3,000 per year will be provided under this scholarship scheme.



Post-Matric Scholarship to VJNT Students, Maharashtra 2017-18

Students belonging to Vimukta Jatis and Nomadic Tribes are eligible for this scholarship. The scholarship aims to encourage the VJNT students to undergo post-matric courses. INR 90 to INR 190 maintenance allowance per month will be given to the eligible VJNT students who live in hostels and INR 150 to INR 425 per month to VJNT day scholar students. In addition to this, all fees which are compulsorily payable by the students to the institutions will also be paid under the scheme.



Open Merit Scholarships in Junior College, Maharashtra 2017-18

The students who have secured 60 percent marks in the SSC examination are invited for this scholarship. The objective of this scholarship is to motivate those students for further higher education.

The students studying in Class 11 and 12 will get INR 50 per month for ten months.

Open Merit Scholarships for EBC Students, Maharashtra 2017-18

Students of Class 11 to postgraduation (for boys - only students of Class 11 and 12) are considered for Open Merit Scholarships for EBC students. The key objective of the scholarship is to enable students of economically backward classes to continue further education.

There are varying scholarship awards given to girls and boys depending on being their hosteler/non hosteler.



State Government Open Merit Scholarship, Maharashtra 2017-18

Class 12th passed students of Maharashtra are eligible to apply for this scholarship. A total of 1208 students admitted in Commerce, Arts, Law or Science graduate program will be benefitted under this scheme. The fresh applicants, if selected, will receive a scholarship of INR 1000 per annum in the month of March.

Scholarship to Meritorious Students Possessing Mathematics/Physics, Maharashtra 2017-18

The students who are pursuing graduation in science with mathematics or physics as the main subject are eligible for this scholarship. The objective of this scholarship is to encourage the students towards higher and technical education.

The fresh candidate will get INR 1000 in the month of March. In the case of renewal, the candidate will get INR 1200 in the month of March.

Eklavya Scholarship, Maharashtra 2017-18

Graduate students in arts, law, commerce, and science who have taken admission in a postgraduate degree program are eligible to apply in this scholarship.

Tuition Exam Fee (Freeship), Maharashtra 2017-18

The students belonging to scheduled tribes whose annual parent's income will be more than INR 250000 are eligible to apply for this scholarship. The main objective of this scholarship is to give a boost to the careers of students belonging to the scheduled tribes.



Maintenance Allowance to Sainik School SC Students, Maharashtra 2017-18

Sainik School SC students 2017-18 from the students studying in Government-registered Sainik schools of Maharashtra are eligible to apply for this scholarship. The key objective of the scholarship is to ensure that the students get access to military forces and national protection Prabodhini.



The students studying at Sainik Schools of Pune, Nashik and Satara will receive reimbursement for the entire expenditure of lodging, boarding, uniform, clothing, pocket money, horse riding, examination fees and tuition fees. For students of other remaining Sainik Schools, a reimbursement of INR 15000 per annum as maintenance allowance will be given to each student.



Ahindi Bhashik Scholarship, Maharashtra 2017-18

Students of non-Hindi speaking states for post matric studies with Hindi subject are eligible to apply for Ahindi Bhashik Scholarship 2017-18. The applicants must have obtained at least 60% marks in class 10 and 12 and 65% marks in Hindi Subject in order to qualify for the application process of the scholarship.

Higher Education Scholarship within India, Maharashtra 2017-18

SC students enrolling in IIT, IIM, Institute of Technology etc. for Higher Education Scholarship within India 2017-18 are applicable for this scholarship. The selected students will receive tuition fee, hostel charges and mess charges as prescribed by the institutions.

In addition to this, the students will also receive INR 10000 per annum for notebooks, books, and other important educational instruments.

Government of India Post-Matric Scholarship 2018 for ST, Maharashtra

Backward class students to undergo Post-Matric Courses are eligible to apply for this scholarship. The winners of the scholarship will receive financial aid based on the groups and will include services like Escort Allowance, Study Tours, Thesis Typing, Book grant etc.

Government Vidyaniketan Scholarship, Maharashtra 2017-18

Under this scheme, 80 scholarships will be distributed among four Vidyaniketan's: Pusegaon, Amravati, Aurangabad, Dhule where 20 students from each group will get this scholarship. It is a merit-based scholarship.

The applicant must have completed class 10 from Government Vidyaniketan and must secured atleast 60% marks in class 10 Board Examination.



Scholarship and Technical Education to Handicapped Students, Maharashtra 2017-18

Scholarship and Technical Education will be provided to Handicapped Students having 40 percent or more percentage of disabilities under this scheme. The aim of this scholarship is to encourage the persons with disabilities towards higher education.

The scholars will receive the scholarship amounts on the basis of their respective Bands with the amount ranging from INR 230- INR 1200.



Education Concession to Children of Ex-Servicemen, Maharashtra 2017-18

As per the Government guidelines, the wards of Ex-servicemen will receive fee exemption, maintenance allowance, and book expenses under this scheme. This scholarship is being offered by The Department of Higher and Technical Education.



Foreign Education Scholarship for SC, Maharashtra 2017-18

Department of Social Justice & Special Assistance, Government of Maharashtra is offering scholarships for SC category students. This scholarship will enable SC students to study abroad in Postgraduate and PhD courses of prominent universities.

Selected students will receive full tuition fee as fixed by the foreign university and maintenance allowance of 14000 USD or 9000 GBP. Incidental charges of USD 1375 for the US & other countries while for the UK, GBP 1000 will be paid. The scholarship will also cover expenses for books, project report & study tour, etc.



Scholarship Scheme for Students of Minority Communities, Maharashtra 2017-18

Poor and meritorious students who are pursuing professional courses in Maharashtra are applicable for this scholarship. The communities that are included in this scheme are Muslim, Buddhist, Christian, Sikh, Parsi, Jain & Jews.

The student will get either INR 25,000 or actual course fees, whichever is less as the scholarship.

Government Research Adhichatra, Maharashtra 2017-18

The Department of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra are providing scholarships to students willing to pursue a PhD program for Government Research Adhichatra 2017-18. A total of 14 seats are available out of which 11 seats are reserved for non-agricultural university and 3 seats are reserved for University level.

INR 10,000 per annum will be awarded to eligible candidates under this scheme.

AMS Scholarship, Maharashtra 2017-18



The Department of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra are providing scholarship to meritorious students of Class 11 to Graduation. 15 students from each divisional board will be selected for the scholarship that sums up to 120 students for 8 divisional board.

There will be varying scholarship amounts that will be provided on the basis of the education level of the applicants. The students of Class 11 to 12 receive a scholarship amount of INR 1600 to INR 2300.

The students of Graduation (Arts, Science, Commerce, Law) receive a scholarship amount of INR 3400 to INR 4000. The engineering students will receive a scholarship amount of INR 22,500 and the medical students will receive a scholarship amount of INR 72,000.

Tata Trusts Means Grant for School, Maharashtra 2018-19

Tata Trusts is providing scholarships to students studying in standard VIII to standard X at schools located within Mumbai/Mumbai suburban areas for the Tata Trusts Means Grant for School 2018-19. The organization will financially support the school education of selected scholars, based on their financial need.

Students will receive financial assistance based on their need under this program.

Tata Trusts Means Grant for College 2018-19

Students studying in class 11 onwards (except engineering) at schools located within Mumbai or suburban areas of Mumbai are eligible for this scheme. The grant aims at financially supporting the college education of selected scholars based on their financial need.

Students will receive financial assistance based on their need under this program.

Eligible candidates can apply on any of these scholarships from the given link here:

sjsa.maharashtra.gov.in/en/scheme-category/education-training?&Submit=Submit&page=4

Courtesy: buddy4study.com



