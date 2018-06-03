हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra MH CET Results 2018 declared at dtemaharashtra.gov.in, meet the toppers

It is to be noted that the result is only available online. The candidates are suggested to download and take a printout of the result for admission processes to be held in future.

MUMBAI: The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra declared the results of Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 Result on Saturday, June 2, 2018. The MHT CET 2018 results were released on DTE's official website - dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Kadam Abhijit Uddhavrao scored the highest in the PCB category with 188 out of 200 marks while Abhang Aditya Subhash secured 195 out of 200 in the PCM category.

Among girls, Jahnvi Mokashi topped in the PCB category with a score of 183 out of 200 and Mona Gandhi emerged as the highest scorer in the PCM category with a score of 189 out of 200.

