Maharashtra SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2018

Maharashtra SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2018 declared at mahresult.nic.in: Steps to check

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has been declared on official website mahresult.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for Maharashtra SSC 10th Supplementary Exam in July 2018 can check their marks. 

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2018 
1. Visit this link http://mahresult.nic.in/sscjul2018/sscjul2018.htm
2. Now, enter Roll Number and Mother's First Name ( Enter XXX if mother's name not mentioned in form)
3. Now, click on View Result

Mark sheets will be made available on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Over 17.51 lakh students appeared for the SSC examinations that were conducted by the MSBSHSE from March 1 to 24.

