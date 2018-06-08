हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra SSC Result 2018: MSBSHSE 10th Result 2018 to be announced shortly at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday will declare the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results. Candidates can check their results on mahresult.nic.in, results.maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, maharashtra.indiaresults.com. Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 merit details. Konkan has taken the top spot with 96 per cent while Nagpur is the least scoring district with 85 per cent. 

The total pass percentage of the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams is 89.41 per cent. Girls have outscored boys and have secured 91.17 per cent while boys have got 87.27 per cent. Mumbai got a pass percentage 90.41% while Pune has a pass percentage 92.08% in Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams this year. 17.51 lakh students took the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams this year. 

Here is how you can check the Maharashtra Board Class 10 HSC 2018 exam results:

Step 1: Visit official website one of the following websites: mahresult.nic.in, results.maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, maharashtra.indiaresults.com.

Step 2: Click on the link which says Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results or Maharashtra HSC Result 2018: 'SSC Results 2018'

Step 3: Enter your roll/registration number and other required details and hit submit.

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen. 

Candidates are advised to download the MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a print out of the same.

The exams were held in 9,486 junior colleges and 2,822 centres across Maharashtra. A total of 5,80,820 students registered for Science, 4,79,863 students for Arts, 3,66,756 students for Commerce, and the 57,693 students for the vocational stream.

