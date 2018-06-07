हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
exam results 2018

MSBSHSE to declare Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results on June 8 on mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced that it will declare the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results on Friday, June 8 at 1 pm. Candidates can check their results on mahresult.nic.in, results.maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, maharashtra.indiaresults.com once the results are announced.

Steps to check Maharashtra Board Class 10 HSC 2018 exam results online

Step 1: Visit official website one of the following websites: mahresult.nic.in, results.maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, maharashtra.indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on the link which says Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results or Maharashtra HSC Result 2018: 'SSC Results 2018'

Step 3: Enter your roll/registration number and other required details and hit submit.

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen. 

Candidates are advised to download the MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a print out of the same.

Over 14 lakh students appeared for the MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 10 exams. The exams were held in 9,486 junior colleges and 2,822 centres across Maharashtra. A total of 5,80,820 students registered for Science, 4,79,863 students for Arts, 3,66,756 students for Commerce, and the 57,693 students for the vocational stream.

 

