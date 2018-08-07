हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Teacher at school for tribals held for sexual harassment

The minors had lodged a complaint against Vijay Jadhav (31) on August 4, said senior inspector Anil Patil of Babhulgaon police station.

Maharashtra: Teacher at school for tribals held for sexual harassment

Mumbai/Yavatmal: A teacher at a residential school for tribal children was today arrested in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra for allegedly sexually harassing three girl students. The minors had lodged a complaint against Vijay Jadhav (31) on August 4, said senior inspector Anil Patil of Babhulgaon police station.

Studying in classes 8th and 9th at the 'Ashram' (residential) school in Babhulgaon, the girls alleged that Jadhav often touched them inappropriately on the pretext of administering corporal punishment. The school is run by a private trust and receives government aid.

The girls had first approached the school superintendent who took them to the police station and lodged a case against Jadhav, said Patil. An FIR under IPC section 354-A (sexual harassment) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the teacher, he added.

A separate case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was also filed against Jadhav who was sent to judicial custody today by a local court.

Further probe is on, the police officer said.

Tags:
MaharashtraSexual harassmentSchool sexual harassmentMaharashtra sexual harassment

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close