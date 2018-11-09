Maharashtra: Two wagons of train catch fire in Palghar district; 12 trains cancelled

At least 12 trains were cancelled after a fire broke out in two wagons of a goods train near Dahanu Road Station in Palghar district of Maharashtra late on Thursday night.

According to a police official, the incident took place around 11 pm between Dahanu Road and Vangaon Railway Stations.

The fire brigade, Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) were rushed to the spot, he said, adding the blaze was doused around 2 am on Friday.

The overhead electric wire melted due to the heat as a result of which at least 10 long-distance trains were halted, the official said.

The train movement was affected towards Mumbai on both the lines. The down line opened at 1.35 am with speed restrictions, said the PRO Western Railway.

Work is on to remove the burnt wagons from the tracks and to repair the overhead wires.

A probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, he said.