हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Two wagons of train catch fire in Palghar district; 12 trains cancelled

At least 12 trains were cancelled after a fire broke out in two wagons of a goods train near Dahanu Road Station in Palghar district of Maharashtra late on Thursday night.

Maharashtra: Two wagons of train catch fire in Palghar district; 12 trains cancelled

At least 12 trains were cancelled after a fire broke out in two wagons of a goods train near Dahanu Road Station in Palghar district of Maharashtra late on Thursday night.

According to a police official, the incident took place around 11 pm between Dahanu Road and Vangaon Railway Stations.

The fire brigade, Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) were rushed to the spot, he said, adding the blaze was doused around 2 am on Friday.

The overhead electric wire melted due to the heat as a result of which at least 10 long-distance trains were halted, the official said.

The train movement was affected towards Mumbai on both the lines. The down line opened at 1.35 am with speed restrictions, said the PRO Western Railway.

Work is on to remove the burnt wagons from the tracks and to repair the overhead wires.

A probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, he said.

Tags:
MaharashtraTrain firePalgharMaharashtra train fire

Must Watch