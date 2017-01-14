Mahatma Gandhi has been left out of Khadi calendar earlier too – Here are the details

New Delhi: Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi has been left out of the Khadi calendar 2017.

In a surprise development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi taken over as the face of the 2017 wall calendar and table diary published by the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC), official sources said here on Thursday.

Reportedly, it is being said that Bapu was not on the cover of the calender for several years prior to 2017.

Gandhiji did not feature on the cover in 1996, 2002, 2005, 2011, 2013, 2016, as per a media report.

While few of the calendars and diaries were blank, few of them had pictures of women working on khadi chakra.

Most employees and officials were taken aback to see the cover photo of the calendar and diary showing Modi weaving khadi on a large charkha, in the same classic pose as Gandhiji.