Mahatma Gandhi has been left out of Khadi calendar earlier too – Here are the details
New Delhi: Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi has been left out of the Khadi calendar 2017.
In a surprise development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi taken over as the face of the 2017 wall calendar and table diary published by the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC), official sources said here on Thursday.
Reportedly, it is being said that Bapu was not on the cover of the calender for several years prior to 2017.
Gandhiji did not feature on the cover in 1996, 2002, 2005, 2011, 2013, 2016, as per a media report.
While few of the calendars and diaries were blank, few of them had pictures of women working on khadi chakra.
Most employees and officials were taken aback to see the cover photo of the calendar and diary showing Modi weaving khadi on a large charkha, in the same classic pose as Gandhiji.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Has the govt fallen short of providing facilities to our paramilitary forces?
- DNA: Norway becomes first country to switch off FM radio
- Rajasthan: IAF chief BS Dhanoa flies single-seater MiG-21
- Soldiers must use grievance boxes: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat
- Is the uproar over PM Modi's pic on khadi calendar and diary necessary?
- WATCH: Stuart Broad stars with bat in record breaking Big Bash League match
- Modi on Khadi calendar: No one can replace Mahatma, says minister
- After Saudi Arabia increases India's Haj quota, AIMIM chief says allot Haj subsidy for girls' education
- WATCH: Mohammad Amir gets rid off David Warner, Steve Smith off two consecutive balls in 1st ODI
- New Look For Men in Blue: BCCI unveils new jersey of Team India, see pic
Top Videos
-
DNA: Why don't politicians give importance to issue of increasing pollution in election manifestos?
-
Is the uproar over PM Modi's pic on khadi calendar and diary necessary?
-
Soldiers must use grievance boxes: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat
-
Uproar over PM Modi ejecting Mahatma Gandhi from Khadi calendar, diary