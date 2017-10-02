Mahatma Gandhi, Modi not enough. Swacch Bharat vision needs 125 crore Indians: PM

New Delhi: Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s “swachh bharat” legacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that more that 125 crore Indians have accepted the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan in their hearts.

“The movement has become a people's movement due to the 'Siddhi' of Swachhagrahis,” said PM Modi. “The dream of a Swachh Bharat will be realised by 125 crore Indians, not a select group of leaders or officials.”

“India faces challenges but that does not mean we run away from them. We will face them and work to overcome them,” said the Prime Minister.

A positive spirit of competition has been created due to the Swachh bharat Mission, said the PM Modi, further adding, "We see this in the cleanliness rankings, how organisations are working on cleanliness."

PM Modi was speaking at an event to mark third anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Monday.