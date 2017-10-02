close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Mahatma Gandhi, Modi not enough. Swacch Bharat vision needs 125 crore Indians: PM

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s “swachh bharat” legacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that more that 125 crore Indians have accepted the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan in their hearts.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 12:23
Mahatma Gandhi, Modi not enough. Swacch Bharat vision needs 125 crore Indians: PM

New Delhi: Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s “swachh bharat” legacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that more that 125 crore Indians have accepted the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan in their hearts.

“The movement has become a people's movement due to the 'Siddhi' of Swachhagrahis,” said PM Modi. “The dream of a Swachh Bharat will be realised by 125 crore Indians, not a select group of leaders or officials.”

“India faces challenges but that does not mean we run away from them. We will face them and work to overcome them,” said the Prime Minister.

A positive spirit of competition has been created due to the Swachh bharat Mission, said the PM Modi, further adding, "We see this in the cleanliness rankings, how organisations are working on cleanliness."

PM Modi was speaking at an event to mark third anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Monday.

TAGS

PM ModiswachhbharatSwachh Bharat MissionMahatma Gandhi

From Zee News

Goa

Major fire engulfs Panaji bus stand

Punjab

Four suspected Babbar Khalsa terrorists nabbed in Ludhiana

Huawei pips Apple to become top smartphone brand in China
Mobiles

Huawei pips Apple to become top smartphone brand in China

Google gives more power to news publishers
Technology

Google gives more power to news publishers

Facebook CEO apologises for dividing people
Technology

Facebook CEO apologises for dividing people

Assam&#039;s Kaziranga National Park opens for tourists
Environment

Assam's Kaziranga National Park opens for tourists

Shooting near Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas; at least two dead, 24 injured
AmericasWorld

Shooting near Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas; at least tw...

Bizarre ritual: Toddler made to lie on &#039;slightly hot&#039; charcoal
Karnataka

Bizarre ritual: Toddler made to lie on 'slightly hot...

Rohingya migrants threat to India, can&#039;t be allowed to stay: RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi
India

Rohingya migrants threat to India, can't be allowed to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

A full-blown agrarian crisis?

Safeguarding India's interests abroad

How birthdays turned power shows for Rajasthan politicians

Should I kill myself, or have a cup of coffee? Top 10 quotes that will make you crave a cuppa

Retired Assam soldier asked to prove citizenship