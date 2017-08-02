close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Amit Shah mocks Rahul, says Mahatma Gandhi wanted Congress dissolved post Independence, another Gandhi doing it now

The BJP chief on July 30 targeted the Congress over dynasty politics and said lack of internal democracy in a political party results in it being dominated by caste or family.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 22:30
Amit Shah mocks Rahul, says Mahatma Gandhi wanted Congress dissolved post Independence, another Gandhi doing it now

Rohtak: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday mocked Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over the issue of dynastic politics.

Addressing a gathering in Haryana today, Shah was quoted by news agency ANI saying, "Gandhi ji ne kaha tha azadi ke turant baad Congress ko bikhar jana dena chahiye... khair wo Gandhi ne nhi kiya ab koi Gandhi kar rha h". (Mahatma Gandhi had said that Congress should be disbanded after Independence. While that Gandhi couldn't do it, some other Gandhi is doing it now.)

Hitting out at the Congress, the BJP chief said, when the grand old party was in power, country's growth rate decreased, addn=however, the country has moved towards development after BJP came to power.

"Wherever the BJP Government has come to power, there has been development in that area. When the Congress Government once ruled, the country's growth rate drastically fell, only after BJP coming to power the growth rate has gone up," Shah added.

Shah has repeatedly hit out at the Gandhis over dynasty politics.

BJP president Amit Shah today began his Haryana visit from Bahadurgarh and is slated to hold a series of meetings and review works undertaken by the ML Khattar government during his three-day stay.

Shah will be camping in Rohtak as the BJP is eyeing political gains from the district, which is considered as the nerve centre of the state's politics.

The BJP chief on July 30 targeted the Congress over dynasty politics and said lack of internal democracy in a political party results in it being dominated by caste or family.

Addressing a meeting of intellectuals in Lucknow, Shah drew a parallel between the BJP and the Congress over who will be the next chief of the two parties.

He asked the audience that who will succeed Sonia Gandhi in the Congress, to which the people responded saying Rahul Gandhi.

He then posed the same question about the BJP.

"Can anyone tell me who will be the next president of BJP?, No one knows. A person with nirmal charitra (pious character) will head the BJP. The president of BJP is not elected on the basis of dynasty, caste or religion, but on the basis of merit," Shah said.

 

TAGS

Amit ShahRahul GandhiMahatma GandhiIndian National CongressBharatiya Janata PartyBJP

From Zee News

India

Rail police recover huge cache of illegal firearms at Seald...

Cabinet clears proxy voting for NRIs
India

Cabinet clears proxy voting for NRIs

Italy begins naval mission to help Libya curb migrant flows
World

Italy begins naval mission to help Libya curb migrant flows

Madhya Pradesh

Additional district judge stages sit-in outside MP High Cou...

WorldAsia

Boko Haram attack kills six in Nigeria: Government

Andhra Pradesh

Youth Congress leader offered Rs 50 lakh to shoot him

India

EC releases list of Rajya Sabha polls with NOTA option sinc...

Delhi court to hear criminal defamation plea against Kejriwal in September
Delhi

Delhi court to hear criminal defamation plea against Kejriw...

Indo-Pak border priority; &#039;smart fence&#039; by March 2018: BSF DG
India

Indo-Pak border priority; 'smart fence' by March...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Ahmed Patel’s defeat is Sonia Gandhi's defeat

DNA Edit | Modi’s 2019 Symphony: Nitish finally said it - 'PM is invincible'

Medicines in India likely to be costlier due to RCEP trade pact

First person account: How a tourist survived the Burhan Wani protests and what it tells us about Kashmir

DNA Edit: The ghost of Bofors