Amit Shah mocks Rahul, says Mahatma Gandhi wanted Congress dissolved post Independence, another Gandhi doing it now

Rohtak: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday mocked Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over the issue of dynastic politics.

Addressing a gathering in Haryana today, Shah was quoted by news agency ANI saying, "Gandhi ji ne kaha tha azadi ke turant baad Congress ko bikhar jana dena chahiye... khair wo Gandhi ne nhi kiya ab koi Gandhi kar rha h". (Mahatma Gandhi had said that Congress should be disbanded after Independence. While that Gandhi couldn't do it, some other Gandhi is doing it now.)

Hitting out at the Congress, the BJP chief said, when the grand old party was in power, country's growth rate decreased, addn=however, the country has moved towards development after BJP came to power.

"Wherever the BJP Government has come to power, there has been development in that area. When the Congress Government once ruled, the country's growth rate drastically fell, only after BJP coming to power the growth rate has gone up," Shah added.

Shah has repeatedly hit out at the Gandhis over dynasty politics.

BJP president Amit Shah today began his Haryana visit from Bahadurgarh and is slated to hold a series of meetings and review works undertaken by the ML Khattar government during his three-day stay.

Shah will be camping in Rohtak as the BJP is eyeing political gains from the district, which is considered as the nerve centre of the state's politics.

The BJP chief on July 30 targeted the Congress over dynasty politics and said lack of internal democracy in a political party results in it being dominated by caste or family.

Addressing a meeting of intellectuals in Lucknow, Shah drew a parallel between the BJP and the Congress over who will be the next chief of the two parties.

He asked the audience that who will succeed Sonia Gandhi in the Congress, to which the people responded saying Rahul Gandhi.

He then posed the same question about the BJP.

"Can anyone tell me who will be the next president of BJP?, No one knows. A person with nirmal charitra (pious character) will head the BJP. The president of BJP is not elected on the basis of dynasty, caste or religion, but on the basis of merit," Shah said.