Mahatma Gandhi's 70th death anniversary: Prez, PM Modi, Sonia pay homage to 'Bapu' at Rajghat

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and a host of other top political leaders on Tuesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat.

#TopStory: Leaders to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 70th Death Anniversary #MartyrsDay (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/LgwrMkoeLI — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2018

Delhi: Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 70th death anniversary #MartyrsDay pic.twitter.com/HcL5N6CoKF — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2018

Congress president Rahul Gandhi too paid tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Smriti.

Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti on his 70th death anniversary #MartyrsDay pic.twitter.com/9nBrfbyPKA — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2018

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 70th death anniversary.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh paid tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at Rajghat on his 70th death anniversary #MartysDay pic.twitter.com/EfOYlbaviW — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2018

Tributes were also paid to other freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country.

."On Martyrs` Day, we gratefully remember Mahatma Gandhi and the countless freedom fighters who made supreme sacrifices their all for our Independence," President Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and said, "We bow to all those martyrs who have sacrificed themselves in service of our nation. We will always remember their courage as well as their dedication towards the nation."

A large number of people flocked to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to pay tribut\e to the great soul.

Ahmedabad: People pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram on his 70th death anniversary #MartyrsDay pic.twitter.com/Yz1T7t15Ro — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2018

January 30 marks the assassination of 'Bapu' Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in 1948 by Nathuram Godse.

This day is observed as Martyrs` Day to pay homage to the people who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.