Main accused in Govind Pansare murder case gets bail

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 30, 2018, 16:48 PM IST
PUNE: Kolhapur Court has granted bail to Virendra Tawde, the main accused in rationalist Govind Pansare murder case. He had been lodged in jail since 2016 after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a chargesheet in the case naming him as the key conspirator in the case.

Tawde was allegedly a western commander of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), an offshoot of the right-wing group, Sanatan Sanstha.

He was granted bail on Tuesday after the police failed to produce strong evidence against him. Though he has been granted bail, the court has asked him to submit his passport to the court and has also been banned from going to Kolhapur.

 

