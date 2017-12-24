Maintain utmost vigil for New Year, Christmas celebrations: MHA advisory to states

NEW DELHI: In view of NewYear and Christmas celebrations, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a country-wide advisory to all states to maintain utmost vigil to prevent any untoward incident.

State Administration has also been advised to take measures to ensure peace and crowd control to maintain law and order.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had on Saturday said that the advisory has been issued in the wake of fringe elements recently threatening some Christian community members against celebrating the festival.

A fringe group in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh had on December 17 issued a circular and threatened the management of all city schools against celebrating Christmas saying, if they did so, it would be "at their own risk".

"Any festival, whether it is Christmas, Ramzaan, Holi or Diwali, should be celebrated without any problems. Strict action would be taken if anyone tries to create ruckus during the festivals," Singh said.

"I believe that all people irrespective of any religion should celebrate each other's festivals in its true spirit with full enthusiasm," the Minister added.