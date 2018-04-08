Major accident averted as Jet Airways aircraft wing hits food truck at Delhi airport

New Delhi: A massive accident was averted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Sunday after a Jet Airways aircraft hit a food truck. The wing of the aircraft got stuck under the Taj Sats' food truck on the runway, ANI reported.

Earlier, in May 2017 too, Jet Airways was involved in a major incident when the tail of a Patna-bound aircraft had hit the wings of another plane that was heading to Srinagar.

The collision had taken place when both the planes were on their way to runway number 29 at Delhi's IGIA around 3:00 pm on May 7, 2017, reports had said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told the Rajya Sabha on March 15, 2018, that a total of 24,791 defects/snags were reported by various airlines in 2017 in connection with the recent grounding of 11 Airbus 320 neo aircraft. Out of the 11 grounded planes, eight belonged to Indigo Airlines and three to Wadia group's Go Air.

Sinha had said that technical snags in airlines have gone up from 15,048 in 2014 to 21,500 in 2016.

Out of 2017's total, Jet Airways planes had 9,689 snags, followed by SpiceJet which reported 4,903 snags and Air India group at 4,563. GoAir reported 1,888 snags, AirAsia (1,367), Vistara (1,225), Blue Dart (793), IndiGo (340) and Zoom Air (23), the data had shown.

(With Agency inputs)