Duronto Express, 2 other trains spotted running on same track; major accident averted

Allahabad: A major accident was averted after authorities discovered that Duronto Express, Hatia-Anand Vihar Express and Mahabodhi Express were on the same railway track. The incident took place near Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Several reports of rail accidents have come forth in the last two months.

On September 23, two coaches of Agra-Gwalior passenger train derailed near Agra Cantonment. However, no injury was reported in the accident.

On September 8, three trains derailed across India within hours of each other. The first derailment occurred around 06:25 am, when seven coaches of Jabalpur-bound Shaktipunj Express derailed near the Obra Dam station in the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. Afterwards, the engine and power car of the Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed near Minto Bridge as it was approaching the Delhi station. In the final incident, two wagons of a goods train derailed near Khandala.

On August 23, Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed, injuring more than 80 people. On August 19, 14 coaches of Utkal Express derailed killing 24 and injuring over 156 people. Both the incidents took place in Uttar Pradesh.

With ANI inputs