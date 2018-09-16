हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi fire

Major blaze in factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar, fire fighting ops underway

As many as 30 fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

Major blaze in factory in Delhi&#039;s Udyog Nagar, fire fighting ops underway
ANI photo

New Delhi: A major fire broke out on Sunday in a factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar area. As many as 30 fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

The fire fighters are, meanwhile, trying to douse the blaze.

The reason for the fire break-out is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier in the day, a similar incident took place at Kolkata's Bagri Market in Canning Street. The fire broke out at 2:45 am.

 

