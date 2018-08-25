हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi fire

Major fire breaks out at Delhi's plastic bags factory, no casualties reported

The factory is located in Naresh Park area.

Major fire breaks out at Delhi&#039;s plastic bags factory, no casualties reported
ANI photo

New Delhi: A major fire broke out in the wee hours on Saturday at a three-storey factory of plastic bags in Nangloi. The incident took place at around 4 am.

The factory is located in Naresh Park area.

As many as 25 fire tenders have rushed to the spot and are carrying out the extinguishing operations.

No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"Fire broke at a three-storey factory of plastic bags in Nangloi's Naresh Park area at around 4 am today. 25 fire tenders present on the spot. No casualties reported," news agency ANI tweeted.

Tags:
Delhi fireNangloi fireFire

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close