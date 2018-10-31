हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Major fire breaks out in plastic factory in Kerala

Representational Image

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A major fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing unit in Manvilla near here on Wednesday night.

There was, however, no casualty, police said, citing preliminary reports.

At least 30 fire tenders have been trying to put out the blaze, which broke out around 7 pm.

Workers, who were in the unit, managed to rush out as soon as the fire broke out, some of the workers said.

Visuals aired by TV channels showed thick smoke billowing out of the unit as fire tenders are fighting the blaze for four hours.

Two persons, who felt uneasy after inhaling the fumes, have been hospitalised.

People living nearby are being evacuated.

