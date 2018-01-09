हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Major fire at chemical plant in Vadodara, fire brigades reach spot

Fire tenders have reached the site and attempts are being made to douse the blaze.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 09, 2018, 18:55 PM IST
Comments |
Major fire at chemical plant in Vadodara, fire brigades reach spot

A major fire broke out in chemical plant in Gujarat on Tuesday. The incident occurred near Vadodara.

Heavy smoke could be seen being emitted from the chemical plant. Reports said that at least three fire tenders have reached the site and attempts are being made to douse the blaze.

The fire broke out at Camcon Chemicals factory, which is located in Manjusar, nearly 20 km from Vadodara. There has been no report of any casualty so far.

More details are awaited.

This comes just hours after four people died in a fire at a grocery store in Naranpura area in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Tags:
Gujarat chemical factory fireGujarat fireChemical factory fire
Next
Story

Ghar wapasi, love jihad discussed in Modi govt, real issues ignored: Jignesh Mevani

Trending