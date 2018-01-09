Major fire at chemical plant in Vadodara, fire brigades reach spot

A major fire broke out in chemical plant in Gujarat on Tuesday. The incident occurred near Vadodara.

Heavy smoke could be seen being emitted from the chemical plant. Reports said that at least three fire tenders have reached the site and attempts are being made to douse the blaze.

Gujarat: Fire breaks out in a chemical plant near Vadodara. Fire tenders at the spot pic.twitter.com/Rkz4rNdCTm — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2018

The fire broke out at Camcon Chemicals factory, which is located in Manjusar, nearly 20 km from Vadodara. There has been no report of any casualty so far.

More details are awaited.

This comes just hours after four people died in a fire at a grocery store in Naranpura area in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.