हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Major General Dogra

Major General Dogra first Army officer to complete world's most difficult one-day sporting events Ironman Triathalon

Major General V D Dogra became the first serving Indian Army officer to complete the iconic Ironman Triathalon event in Austria. 

Major General Dogra first Army officer to complete world&#039;s most difficult one-day sporting events Ironman Triathalon
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@IRONMANtri

NEW DELHI: Major General V D Dogra became the first serving Indian Army officer to complete the iconic Ironman Triathalon event in Austria. 

“He is the only serving army officer from the Indian Army to have done a full Ironman and the only General across the globe to have done so," said Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand. 

The Ironman Triathlon considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world. It comprises of three consecutive events 3.8 km swim, 180 km cycling and 42.2 km marathon – all to be completed in a day.

The competitors have to complete the events in sequence within 17 hours to earn the title of 'Ironman', said the Army. 

Maj Gen Dogra He completed the Full Ironman in 14 hours and 21 minutes. 

This year, Ironman Austria was held in Klagenfurt and over 3000 atheletes participated in the event. 

Later, Congress President Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to congratulate. 

 

“It takes tremendous will power , discipline & stamina to complete an #IronMan triathlon-3.8 KM swim; 180 KM cycle; 42.2 KM run. 

“Major General Dogra did that, in Austria, in just 14 hrs! He is a role model & inspiration for all Indians. We salute him!,” he tweeted.

Tags:
Major General DograDogra

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close