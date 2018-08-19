Major infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K’s Kupwara; 3 terrorists killed

A major infiltration bid was on Saturday foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces killed at least three terrorists as they foiled their attempt to infiltrate into the Indian territory.

The same was confirmed on microblogging site Twitter by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid. He tweeted, “Three terrorists killed by Army while infiltrating in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara today (Saturday).”

This comes just days after the Indian Army had foiled another infiltration bid along the LoC in Naushera sector of the Jammu and Kashmir. Armed terrorists had opened fire on Indian forces as they were apprehended, injuring one jawan.

According to Indian Army PRO of Jammu range, posts of the Pakistani Army had provided support and cover fire to aid the infiltration bid. The Pakistani Army provided the cover fire to help in extrication of the armed intruders.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Saturday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh over LoC firing, accusing Indian forces of “unprovoked ceasefire violations”. According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, a 65-year-old man was killed while a boy was injured in Indian firing on August 18 in Dana Sector along the LoC.

"The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons," Director General at the South Asian desk of the Foreign Ministry Mohammad Faisal, who summoned the Indian diplomat, said. Faisal also serves as spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry claimed that in 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 1,900 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the international border, resulting in the deaths of 31 innocent civilians while injuring 122 others.

"This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations," he said in a statement.

(With IANS inputs)