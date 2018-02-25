Major Kumud attends her husband’s last rites carrying 5-day-old daughter in arms

It can be devastating for a woman to lose her husband in the line of duty. But when it comes to serving the nation, but nothing could dent the courage of Major Kumud Dogra. She attended the last rites of her husband, Wing Commander D Vats, carrying her five-day-old daughter in her arms.

The pictures of the last rites of Wing Commander Vats, who was killed in microlight aircraft crash in Assam on February 15, were shared by many on microblogging site Twitter.

Unable to get over these images of #MajorKumudDogra walking to her husband Wg Cdr #DushyantVats’s funeral with their 5-day old baby in her arms. He saw once bt nw will never get to meet his daughter. Speechless. This is what the #IndianArmy & #IndianAirForce does for the country. pic.twitter.com/cbJiuaxgwe — Rupil Dev Lamsar (@rupildev) February 24, 2018

Wing Commander Vats had lost his life along with a colleague when their aircraft crashed in Majuli district in Upper Assam. The Indian Air Force personnel could not even see his daughter before breathing his last.

His wife, Major Kumud, attempted his last rites in Army uniform and carried her five-day-old daughter in her arms.

Messages saluting the extraordinary courage of Major Kumud have flooded social media.

On February 15, reports of two IAF pilots getting killed in an aircraft crash had come from Majuli district in Assam. The debris of the aircraft was later found and a court of inquiry was ordered into the incident.

The Defence Ministry had issued a statement saying Microlight SW-80 aircraft, which went for a routine flight, crash at around noon on Thursday. Though the pilots made attempt for an emergency landing, the aircraft got damaged and crashed.