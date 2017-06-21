close
Major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle; Rajiv Gauba to be next Union Home Secretary

 Rajiv Gauba will be the new Union Home Secretary from August 31.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 22:21
Major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle; Rajiv Gauba to be next Union Home Secretary
Pic courtesy: ANI (File photo)

Delhi: Rajiv Gauba will be the new Union Home Secretary from August 31.

Present Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi completes his term on August 30.

Gauba, a 1982 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, was the Urban Development Secretary.

He will take over as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Union Home Ministry with immediate effect, an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

He will take over as the home secretary from August 31, it said, as per PTI.

Gauba has served in the home ministry as joint and additional secretary where he looked after the crucial Naxal division.

Identify goals to be achieved by 2022: PM Modi to top bureaucrats
MUST READ
Identify goals to be achieved by 2022: PM Modi to top bureaucrats

Besides him, 16 new secretaries have been appointed to various central government departments as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected on Wednesday.

Durga Shanker Mishra will replace Gauba as the Urban Development Secretary. He is now the Additional Secretary in the same ministry.

Culture Secretary NK Sinha will be the new Information and Broadcasting Secretary in place of Ajay Mittal, who has been moved as DoPT secretary.

DoPT Secretary BP Sharma retires this month-end.

Senior bureaucrat Subhash C Garg, Executive Director in the World Bank, will be the new Department of Economic Affairs Secretary, a post that had fallen vacant after the retirement of Shaktikanta Das.

Aruna Sundararajan will be the new Telecom Secretary. She is at present the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

NHAI chief Yudhvir Singh Malik has been appointed the Road, Transport and Highways Secretary. 

(With PTI inputs)

bureaucratic reshuffleRajiv GaubaUnion Home SecretaryNDA govtRajiv MehrishiUrban Development Secretary

