Major tragedy averted as rail fracture discovered near Unnao

Lucknow: A major tragedy was averted on Thursday when a major crack in the railway track was discovered near Unnao by the villagers, following which the railway authorities were informed.

However, more than a dozen trains had by then passed the broken track which was discovered near the Raghuraj Singh station.

A team of gang men and technical officials were rushed to the site to immediately repair the broken track.

While no officials were coming on record over the incident, they admitted in private that it was a providential escape for passengers who were on trains that crossed the broken railway track.

Traffic has been briefly held up on this route.