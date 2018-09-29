Make all-out campaign against TMC on Islampur: Amit Shah to West Bengal BJP leaders

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to launch a widespread campaign against Trinamool Congress (TMC), not just West Bengal but also in national level on the issue of students' deaths in Islampur district of North Dinajpur. BJP President Amit Shah on Friday ordered Bengal leaders to file a complaint to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the issue. He may send a central ministers team to Islampur to get background report.

Amit Shah held a meeting with state president Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy, central minister SS Ahluwalia, Babul Supriyo, Rajya Sabha MP Rupa Ganguly, West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijaywargiya and all other state leaders at BJP party office in Delhi. Shah ordered the Bengal leaders to immediately chalk out a campaign plan on the issue of Islampur.

BJP state unit submitted a detailed report on what had happened in Islampur where a youth was shot dead by police and at least a dozen others got injured in the violence. On the directives of central leadership, BJP Bengal unit had called a twelve-hour shutdown in North Dinajpur district on last Wednesday. In its report, BJP state leaders claimed, BJPs Yuva Morcha leaders were arrested and subjected to custodial torture by Bengal police. Shah immediately ordered Bengal contingent to report all these incidents to NHRC.

Trinamool Congress had already blamed the RSS and BJP for the clash between students and the police in Islampur where the violence erupted due to demand for appointment of teachers for various subjects like mathematics, science and humanities in a school.

Immediately after the incident Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee said, "We are certain of the RSS role in the incident. They got people from outside. They caused the death as they want to do the politics of death." Amit Shah on Friday ordered Bengal leaders to launch a counter-campaign against TMC.