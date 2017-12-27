Make Kolkata and Delhi war zone to rescue Kashmir, says Al-Qaeda in new video

Dreaded terrorist group Al-Qaeda has released a new video, which talks about waging a war on different cities in India for the cause of Kashmir. According to a report in The Indian Express, Al-Qaeda has, in the newly released video, said that the key to victory in Kashmir lies in attacking cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Usama Mehmood, the second-in-command of the subcontinent unit of Al-Qaeda has said in the video that “Indian army and Hindu government’s peaceful world should be made a war zone”.

He also urged members of the Muslim community to “stand behind Kashmiri people” so that the “jihadi movement” can be strengthened.

The Al-Qaeda terrorist also hit out at the Pakistani Army in the video, alleging that mujahideens were made to shut down their operation despite migrating to the neighbouring country.

In 2015, the subcontinent wing of the terror outfit had released an audio tape wherein it had termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an enemy of Muslims.