Make Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Masjid-e-Aman in Lucknow: Shia Waqf Board writes to Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board has once again suggested that Ram Mandir could be built in Ayodhya while the Masjid-e-Aman can come up in Lucknow.

In a letter to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Shia Waqf Board secretary Wasim Rizvi has stated this.

In November 2017, the Shia board first offered this solution to the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi conflict in Ayodhya. At the time, Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi said that the proposal was prepared after holding discussions with all stakeholders.

“After discussions with different parties we have prepared a proposal in which a Ram Temple will be built in Ayodhya and a Mosque can be built in Lucknow,” he had said.

Last week, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi stated that am Mandir will surely be built in Ayodhya.

“Ram Mandir banana tay hai, wahan dusra kuch nahi ban sakta lekin prakriya se jana padega. Nayaylay ke nirnay ke baad mandir nirmaan ka karya shuru hoga (Construction of Ram Mandir is confirmed, nothing else can be built there, but things need to move as per procedure. After Court's decision, we'll start building it),” said Joshi.

However, in February 2018, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that the Supreme Court will decide in favour of Muslims and Babri Masjid will continue to be in Ayodhya.

“Our Masjid will remain there and we will reconstruct it once again as Supreme Court will give the decision in our favour,” said Owaisi at a Society for Integrative Oncology (SIO) event in Delhi on Saturday.

The hearing in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case is currently going on in the Supreme Court. The next date of hearing is March 23.