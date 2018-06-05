हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Make soldiers buy own uniform, shoes in India: Rahul Gandhi takes on Modi government again

NEW DELHI: Congress Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday mocked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after reports of the Centre slashing funds for soldiers' uniform emerged. 

“MAKE (empty slogans and useless acronyms) IN INDIA....meanwhile, make our soldiers buy their own clothes & shoes,” tweeted the Gandhi scion while sharing a report by the Economic Times.

The report indicated that the Indian Army drastically cut down its supplies from government ordained factories. The cut was necessitated after the Centre failed to allocate funds in order to purchase critical ammunition for a short intense war. The slashing of funds affected critical ammunition and spares for a “short intense war”. Due to this, soldiers will now be forced to spend their own money to buy uniforms and other essentials from local markets. 

Both the Centre and the Indian Army are yet to confirm this fact. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government had given a massive push to Make in India movement immediately after coming into power in 2014, launching several initiatives around it.

Congress, along with, other Opposition parties have been slowly gaining footage with each passing poll and by-elections.

In recent Lok Sabha bypolls, the Narendra Modi and Amit Shah-powered BJP retained just one seat out of four seats. Meanwhile, in Assembly bypolls, a united opposition managed to dent BJP's hold with the party winning just one seat out 10.

Earlier in May, despite being voted as the single-largest party in Karnataka, BJP failed to form the government with the Congress-JDS alliance won the crucial trust vote.

