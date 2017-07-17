Malabar exercise: India, US, Japan navies showcase their might – Spectacular images of MiG 29Ks, F/A-18 flying over USS Nimitz, INS Vikramaditya

New Delhi: Amid the military stand-off between armies of the India and China, the tri-nation Malabar naval exercise is underway in the Bay of Bengal.

The US, Japanese and Indian navies on July 10 began the Malabar Naval Exercise 2017 aimed at achieving deeper military ties between the three nations.

Today is the last day of India-US-Japan naval exercise in Bay of Bengal.

The Indian Navy released some spectacular images of the warships, fighter aircrafts of the three countries.

Breathtaking images of MIG-29K, F/A-18 jets flying over INS Vikramaditya and USS Nimitz from the 21st edition of the Malabar exercise were uploaded on the Indian Navy's Twitter account.

Sixteen ships and more than 95 aircraft from the three countries are participating in the exercise.

Taking part in the trilateral naval exercise in the Bay of Bengal would be US Ship Nimitz (CVN68), guided missile cruise USS Princeton (CG59), guided missile destroyers USS Howard (DDG83), USS Shoup (DDG86) and USS Kidd (DDG100), a Poseidon P-8A aircraft as well as a Los Angeles fast-attack submarine.

Japanese helicopter carrier JS Izumo, called the core of Japan's anti-submarine warfare is also taking part in the high-profile naval exercise.

#Malabar2017 A MiG 29K (Black Panther) gives a low pass over the deck of USS Nimitz. Together we move. @JMSDF_PAO @USNavy pic.twitter.com/u21mWz84Yt — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 17, 2017

As part of ongoing #Malabar2017 exercise in Bay of Bengal, @IndianNavy MIG-29K Fulcrums fly over #USSNimitz while training together. pic.twitter.com/jyBeS6d3xB — U.S. Pacific Fleet (@USPacificFleet) July 17, 2017

#Malabar2017 Formation of MiG 29Ks & FA18s Super Hornets flying overhead USS Nimitz @USNavy @JMSDF_PAO Together we move pic.twitter.com/caet55gPSY — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 17, 2017