close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Malabar war games: India, US, Japan to deploy their largest warships, focus on anti-submarine warfare

INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz aircraft carrier Japan's largest helicopter carrier JS Izum will take part in Malabar exercise.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 09:03
Malabar war games: India, US, Japan to deploy their largest warships, focus on anti-submarine warfare

New Delhi: Amid the increasing border tensions between New Delhi and Beijing, India, the US and Japan are all set to showcase their naval power in the Malabar war games in the Indian Ocean from July 10.

In consonance with New Delhi's ‘Act East Policy’ and growing relations among India, US and Japan, all the three countries will be deploying their largest warships for the high-profile war games.

Besides INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz aircraft carrier Japan's largest helicopter carrier JS Izumo, many other warships, submarines would take part in aimed at addressing shared threats to maritime security in the Indo-Asia Pacific region.

The exercise involving naval ships, aircraft and personnel from the three countries will feature in both ashore and at-sea training off India's eastern coast in the Bay of Bengal.

Amid increasing Chinese forays in the Indian Ocean, the joint mid-summer exercise will focus on Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW).

The exercise comes at a time during an ongoing military standoff in the Sikkim section.

China on Tuesday ruled out any compromise with India and put the onus on New Delhi to resolve the situation to what it described as 'grave'.

China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan trijunction for past 19 days after a Chinese Army's construction party came to build a road.

Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

China and Bhutan are engaged in talks over the resolution of the area. Bhutan, however, has no diplomatic ties with China and it is supported militarily and diplomatically by India.

TAGS

Malabar exerciseIndiaJapanUnited States of AmericaChinaINS VikramadityaUSS NimitzJS IzumoSikkimDokalam

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

EuropeWorld

Donald Trump, world leaders head into stormy G20 summit

WorldAsia

Arab intelligence chiefs meet in Cairo day before Qatar dec...

China&#039;s floods roil hydropower, corn supplies
WorldAsia

China's floods roil hydropower, corn supplies

PM Modi gifts two sets of relics from Kerala to Netanyahu - Key artifacts of the long Jewish history in India
India

PM Modi gifts two sets of relics from Kerala to Netanyahu -...

AfricaWorld

Libya rocket attack kills five on Tripoli beach: Ministry

AfricaWorld

Egypt's parliament approves three-month further emerge...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video