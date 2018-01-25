Malala Yousafzai, British comedian Stephen Fry spar on Twitter over Oxford vs Cambridge

New Delhi: Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai's recent Twitter exchange with British actor and stand-up comic Stephen Fry is not only admirable but also witty.

Earlier this week, Stephen Fry, who is also an author and activist, took to Twitter writing about his meeting with Malala at a Gates Foundation event in New York last year.

"Had the honour of meeting @Malala at a @gatesfoundation event in New York last year. What an inspiration. Shame about her choice of university, but every diamond has one small flaw – it only emphasises its quality," he tweeted.

Fry, who is an alumnus of the University of Cambridge, in his tweet, clarified that he dislikes the fact that Malala studies at the University of Oxford.

Acknowledging Fry's comment, the Nobel laureate said, "Dear @stephenfry, thank you for your kind words! No one is perfect but I'd be happy to give you a tour of Oxford so you can see what you've missed."

Fry, in good humour, replied to Malala after she had offered him a tour of Oxford so that he could see what he had missed.

"Haha! Ouch! And I'd be happy to do the same for you at Cambridge! But seriously, the Apple initiative with the @MalalaFund looks incredibly exciting. Congratulations! Hope you're finding PPE rewarding x," he tweeted.

Malala's witty reply has certainly left the Twitterati in splits. Here's how Twitter reacted:

Oxford 1 - 0 Cambridge — Karm (@karmsingh) January 23, 2018

Dont believe anyone has Fried Stephen like this before. — Spits 2.0 (@antifatwa) January 22, 2018

If I die before seeing Malala and Stephen Fry get into a fight I will not be happy. — Patrick Spelman (@flippflop) January 22, 2018