Maldives important for India, wish to see it peaceful: MEA

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 19:04

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday extended support to Maldives even as its security forces recently locked down their Parliament and said it wishes to see the nation peaceful.

"Maldives is part of the SAARC. It is an extremely close neighbour with which we have historical and cultural ties. India wants to see a peaceful prosperous Maldives in which the aspirations of its people are fulfilled," MEA official spokesperson Gopal Baglay said in a press briefing here.

He said that India continues to remain committed to provide its unstinted support for stability, development and development in Maldives.

Earlier in the week, the Maldivian security forces locked down the Parliament on orders from the President, which led to clashes after the Opposition stormed the compound in an attempt to vote against a key ally of President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom.

President Gayoom is accused of rolling back democratic gains the country has made since becoming a multiparty democracy in 2008.

MaldivesIndiaMEASAARCGopal BaglayAbdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom

