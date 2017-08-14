Malegaon blast case: Supreme Court to hear Lieutenant Colonel Purohit's bail plea on August 17

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday announced that it will hear the bail plea of Malegaon blast case accused, former Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit on August 17.

A division bench of the apex court, headed by Justice R. K. Agrawal and also comprising Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar, decided to hear the bail plea.

The Bombay High Court had earlier dismissed the bail plea of Lt. Col Purohit.

Lt. Col Purohit then moved the apex court challenging the Bombay High Court`s order and seeking bail in the case.

Besides Lt. Col Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya is also an accused in the Malegaon blast case.On September 2008, a blast at Malegaon killed six and injured 101 others