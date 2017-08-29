close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Malegaon blast: Lt Col Purohit appears before court for second time after bail

This is the second time that Purohit has appeared before the court since he was granted bail, almost nine years after his arrest.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 11:35

Mumbai: Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court last week in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, on Tuesday appeared before a special court hearing arguments on framing of charges.

This is the second time that Purohit has appeared before the court since he was granted bail, almost nine years after his arrest.

Like on August 23, when he was released from the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai, Purohit today appeared before the special NIA court guarded by army personnel.

"The hearing on framing of charges would continue on September 6," said special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal.

Six people were killed in a bomb blast on September 29, 2008 at Malegaon, a communally sensitive textile town in Nashik district of north Maharashtra.

TAGS

Malegaon blastPrasad PurohitLt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit2008 Malegaon bomb blast case

From Zee News

WorldAsia

North Korea's Kim Jong-Un has third child: Reports

Uttar Pradesh

Drunk man kills his parents, aunt in UP

Uttar Pradesh

UP Health Department confirms filing caveats in high court...

Gujarat govt will not pay for shrines&#039; restoration damaged in 2002 Godhra riots, rules SC
Gujarat

Gujarat govt will not pay for shrines' restoration dam...

Blast hits bank in Afghan capital close to US embassy
WorldAsia

Blast hits bank in Afghan capital close to US embassy

Gujarat

Supreme Court sets aside Gujarat HC order on repairs of shr...

Bihar floods: Death toll reaches to 514; over 1.71 crore people affected
Bihar

Bihar floods: Death toll reaches 514; over 1.71 cr people a...

From bling to basic, how &#039;Rockstar Baba&#039; Gurmeet spent first jail night with a blanket, prison clothes
Haryana

From bling to basic, how 'Rockstar Baba' Gurmeet...

Day after Dera chief&#039;s 20-year jail sentence, Haryana gears up for verdict on Rampal
HaryanaIndia

Day after Dera chief's 20-year jail sentence, Haryana...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Prisoner number 1997: Here is how Dera chief Ram Rahim's life is in Rohtak's Sunaria jail

Doklam stand-off | Cool winds blowing, not hot air

Yudhishthir’s Ganpati prayers for Kohli, Amir & Modi!

DNA Edit | Jailed for two decades: Making an example out of Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Game of Thrones season 7 finale review: Reality of 'The Great War' dawns on players!