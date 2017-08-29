Malegaon blast: Lt Col Purohit appears before court for second time after bail

Mumbai: Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court last week in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, on Tuesday appeared before a special court hearing arguments on framing of charges.

This is the second time that Purohit has appeared before the court since he was granted bail, almost nine years after his arrest.

Like on August 23, when he was released from the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai, Purohit today appeared before the special NIA court guarded by army personnel.

"The hearing on framing of charges would continue on September 6," said special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal.

Six people were killed in a bomb blast on September 29, 2008 at Malegaon, a communally sensitive textile town in Nashik district of north Maharashtra.