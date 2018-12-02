हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mallikarjun Kharge hits out at RSS, says it's neither neutral nor cultural outfit

Kharge has said that the RSS is raising the Ram temple issue to polarise voters.

Mallikarjun Kharge hits out at RSS, says it&#039;s neither neutral nor cultural outfit

NAGPUR: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has attacked the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and said that the right-wing Hindu outfit is just doing its "job" to help the BJP by raising the pitch on Ram temple issue as elections draw closer.

Asked about the RSS taking out 'Sankalp Yatra' to press for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kharge on Saturday said, "It is their job, elections are three months away".

"It is but natural for them to raise such issues for polarisation of votes. RSS has always been with the BJP,'' Kharge was quoted as saying by the PTI.

"It used to call itself a cultural and neutral organisation, but it is not a neutral organisation anymore. They are doing their job to help the BJP," the veteran Congress leader said.

Earlier speaking at a programme organised by United Christian Congress, Kharge, who is the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha. referred to a purported statement by BJP lawmaker Gopal Shetty that Christians did not contribute to the freedom struggle.

"I want to ask how many RSS or BJP people committed sacrifice for freedom. It is now important that all sections of society protect the Constitution to safeguard the fundamental rights," he said.

"Hindu religion is for all and does not believe in attacking others. But a new Hindu philosophy is being pursued which is creating tension and division in society," he said.

The Christian community has contributed a lot to nation-building through its work in education and health services, he said. 

(With PTI inputs)

