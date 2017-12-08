Mamata announces compensation, job for family of man burnt to death in Rajasthan

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced Rs 3 lakh compensation to the family of a migrant labourer from the state who was hacked to death in Rajasthan and a job to a family member.

"Very sad incident happened in Rajasthan. Afrajul Khan of Malda of our state was brutally killed. His family is totally helpless. As a small help to the bereaved family, our government has decided to provide Rs 3 lakh to the family," Banerjee wrote on Twitter.

The Chief Minister also sent a team of Ministers and party MPs to visit the family in Malda district.

"Also one job to an eligible person of the victim`s family. Other help from the government will also be provided. I am sending our team of Ministers and MPs to visit the family," she added.

On Thursday, a horrifying video emerged showing a man, later identified as Afrajul from West Bengal, being brutally hacked to death and set on fire in Rajasamand district of Rajasthan, for allegedly committing "love jihad". Police arrested the accused, Shambunath Raigar.

Banerjee had condemned the murder on Thursday. "We strongly condemn the heinous killing of a labourer from Bengal in Rajasthan. How can people be so inhuman? Sad," Banerjee tweeted.

