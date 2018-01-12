Mamata Banerjee accuses Centre of interfering with judiciary

New Delhi: On a day which saw four sitting judges of Supreme Court taking on Chief Justice of India, Trinamool chief and West Bengal Chief Minister attempted to politicise the matter by accusing the Narendra Modi government of interfering with the judiciary.

In an unprecedented press meet, the four judges - Justices J Chelameswar, Kurian Joseph, Ranjan Gogoi and Madan Lokurheld - said rules are often broken for selective allocation of cases. Not one of them made any reference - direct or indirect - to the central government. That, however, did not stop Mamata from taking the opportunity to launch an attack. "The interference of government into the judicial functioning of the country is a real danger to our democracy," she said.

Mamata was not the only one to seize the opportunity. The Congress Party too said the charges from the four judges reveal a threat to Indian democracy. “We are very concerned to hear 4 judges of the Supreme Court expressed concerns about the functioning of the Supreme Court. #DemocracyInDanger,” the Congress said in a tweet on its official Twitter handle.

The BJP government in New Delhi though distanced itself from the entire incident - calling it an internal matter of the judiciary. Prime Minister Modi did however summon Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad immediately after the press conference of the four judges.