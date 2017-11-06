Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi yet again, says GST is 'Great Selfish Tax'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today slammed the Narendra Modi government by terming the Goods and Services Tax "Great Selfish Tax'' meant to harass people and finish the economy.

She said demonetisation was a disaster and urged social media users to change their profile pictures to a black square on November 8 to protest against the note ban.

"Great Selfish Tax (GST) to harass the people. To take away jobs. To hurt businesses. To finish the economy. GoI totally failed to tackle #GST (sic)," Mamata posted on Twitter.

"#Noteban is a disaster. On #Nov8BlackDay to protest against this scam that destroyed the economy, let us also change our Twitter DP to black," the West Bengal Chief Minister said in another tweet.

Trinamool Congress had earlier announced that it would observe 'Black Day' on November 8 to protest against demonetisation across West Bengal.