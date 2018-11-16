हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha elections

Mamata Banerjee ministers given charge of 4 states as TMC eyes 2019 Lok Sabha elections

The states where TMC will be contesting are Assam, Jharkhand, Orissa and Tripura

Mamata Banerjee ministers given charge of 4 states as TMC eyes 2019 Lok Sabha elections
File Image (Courtesy: IANS)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that her party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), will be contesting in four more states apart from West Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019. 

The states where TMC will be contesting are Assam, Jharkhand, Orissa and Tripura. 

Mamata on Friday also distributed the responsibility of a few states to senior leaders in her party. 

Firhad Hakim was assigned with organisational responsibility for Assam and Tripura.

Derek o Brien will be looking after Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Nagaland.

Arjun Singh and Subhendu Adhikary have been given the responsibility of Bihar.

Jharkhand will be looked after by Arup Biswas along with some other leaders.

Orissa will be looked after by Subrata Bakshi and Subhendu Adhikary.

Mamata directed all leaders to work from grassroots in these states and declared that she will be contesting in four states.

Mamata will also be targetting Delhi. West Bengal has 42 Loksabha constituency and the West Bengal Chief Minister aims to get the maximum number of seats from home turf. 

Meanwhile, TMC will try to gain public support in Assam as there is 28 percent Bengali population there. Therefore Assam has been given to important minister Firhad Hakim.TMC has twice sent their delegation in Assam.

Mamata said "People should unitedly do the movement in Assam and we will give full support. All Hindus, Muslims, Bengalis should unite in Assam. People who are residing there are from 60 years."

In Manipur, TMC had a considerable presence a few years back. In Tripura, some Congress MLAs joined TMC but left the party after few days.

Tags:
Lok Sabha electionsLok Sabha elections 2018Mamata BanerjeeTrinamool Congress

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close