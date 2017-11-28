Mamata Banerjee praises President Ram Nath Kovind for maintaining low profile

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday heaped praise on President Ram Nath Kovind for maintaining a low profile while serving in the highest office in the country, saying that the post is above all politics.

"The President's post is the highest post in the country. It is above all politics. Everyone in the country respects this position. And our President is such a person who always maintains a low profile," she said during a civic reception here on occasion of Kovind's maiden visit to the state after taking over as President.

"I did not know earlier that he has served as a member of Rajya Sabha for a long time. When I worked as a Lok Sabha member, he used work as a Rajya Sabha Member. We did not realise that we have worked together because he always maintained such a low profile," Banerjee said.

Today, Government of West #Bengal gave a civic reception to Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji, Hon’ble President of India, at Netaji Indoor Stadium. This is the first visit to #Kolkata by the Hon’ble President after assuming the office of the President. My FB post: https://t.co/vuGyxpqDmv pic.twitter.com/XzzOBVV4Cu — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 28, 2017

The Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal, distinguished personalities, representatives from the world of industry, academics, culture and sports felicitated the Hon’ble President. Some pictures of today’s occasion are uploaded here for all of you. pic.twitter.com/BGzyYjTwpo — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 28, 2017

During the event, Kovind also expressed his gratitude to Bengal for the "warm welcome" and thanked the Chief Minister for gifting him one of her own paintings.

Congratulating Kovind for his ascendancy to the "number one position in the country", the Trinamool Congress supremo appealed to the President to stay the way he is, so that his cordial relationship with the commoners remains the same.

"Sir, I wish you stay this simple, I wish you keep maintaining such low profile while working in the number one position in the country. I hope you stay like this so that your relation with the commoners stay the same and brings you success," Banerjee added.