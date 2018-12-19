हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Mamata Banerjee remains non-committal on Rahul Gandhi’s name for PM's post

For Mamata Banerjee, it is still to early to deliberate on who would be the PM candidate of the mahagathbandhan.

Mamata Banerjee remains non-committal on Rahul Gandhi’s name for PM&#039;s post
PTI File photo

Kolkata: Three days after DMK President MK Stalin proposed the name of Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate of the 'mahagathbandhan' in the run upto the 2019 general elections, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee remained non-committal on the 'choice'.

The West Bengal CM said that it was not the right time to talk about the prime ministerial candidate. "This is not the right time to decide who will be the Prime Minister. Let us first all work together for a better day. Prime Ministerial candidate will be decided after the elections," said Banerjee while leaving the state secretariat - Nabanna on Wednesday.

While the Telegu Desam Party (TDP), CPI(M) and many others did not endorse Stalin's views, TMC has so far chosen to not endorse or put down Rahul's name for PM. Banerjee has also remained non-committal on all questions raised on the face of the mahagathbandhan.

Commenting on the reported seat sharing of Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh, she said, "This is very good. All leaders have come together. So what if Congress is not a part of the seat-sharing? It is a local compulsion. There are places where Congress will have to fight alone." 

However, she added some of the key issues that will be focused on in the run-up to the general elections would be farmers, development of youth and several others. "Our top priority will be the farmers and then we will focus on the youth. Most importantly, secularism will also be our top priority ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held next year."

Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Trinamool Congress, Congress

