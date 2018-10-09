Mamata takes a veiled dig at PM Modi, compares with Vajpayee's political courtesy

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee took an indirect dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without naming him, in the party's mouthpiece Jaago Bangla.

Mamata compared PM Modi and his “brand of politics” to late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political courtesy culture and larger than life image.

“It is evident that they don't have basic political education. How these people will run the country?” questions Mamata, adding, “These leaders should learn political courtesy from Atalji.”

The Trinamool chief launched the special puja edition of the TMC magazine on Monday while inaugurating the centenary celebrations of 'Baghbazar Sarbojonin Durgotsav' in Kolkata.

She goes on to write how about her special rapport with the late Prime Minister Vajpayee where both of them shared their views and personal facts, but neither ousted each other on the public forum.

Without naming anyone, she said that there are few leaders in today's scenario who threaten people and behave like 'gundasardar'.

"We love and respect all religions. Some of us are Hindus, some Christians, some Muslims and Sikhs. We may follow our own religious scriptures but we have respect for other scriptures too. We participate in festivals of all communities with enthusiasm. This togetherness is our strength," Mamata later said at the public function.

The puja edition of the magazine starts with Mamata's article, who has also designed its cover.

Top Trinamool leaders such as Subrata Bakshi, Partha Chatterjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari and Firhad Hakim have contributed to the festival number of the party mouthpiece.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee had wished people on Twitter on the occasion of Mahalaya by quoting a few lines of 'Mahishasuramardini' recital.

Banerjee also inaugurated various other Durga Pujas in the city.