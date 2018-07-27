हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mamata Banerjee the PM candidate of anti-BJP front, hints Omar Abdullah

After meeting Mamata at Nabanna, the West Bengal Secretariat, Omar said that "we will take Mamata to the national capital so that she can replicate the work that she did in Kolkata for the entire country".

Mamata Banerjee the PM candidate of anti-BJP front, hints Omar Abdullah

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah on Friday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata hinting that she will be the prime ministerial candidate of the anti-BJP front. After meeting Mamata at Nabanna, the West Bengal Secretariat, Omar said that "we will take Mamata to the national capital so that she can replicate the work that she did in Kolkata for the entire country".

The former CM who reached Kolkata on Friday acknowledged CM Mamata's concern for the state of Jammu and Kashmir and said the current situation of his state was discussed. "We had a discussion about the present situation in the nation and about the fear that prevails in minorities throughout the country," he added.

Speaking on their respective parties, Omar's National Conference (NC) and Mamata's Trinamool Congress (TMC), he said that there is no difference between the parties.

Amidst speculations over a grand alliance of opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Omar said that they haven't decided what their alliances would be called. However, he clearly said "all those who are against BJP can join us. We will try to defeat the BJP". 

He also said, "let us not talk about the prime minister as the dates for the Lok Sabha elections have not been announced yet".

Speaking to reporters, CM Mamata said leaving a few most of the regional parties are against the BJP. She said that the anti-BJP front will stand for all the people. In a jibe to the BJP, Mamata said that the behaviour of the Central government is shameful. She added that the TMC is being threatened by the BJP and termed the BJP rule as dictatorship. She assured that the after the 2019 elections if the anti-BJp front wins then it'll be a government of the people, for the people and by the people

Wishing Omar, the chief minister said, "We wish him all the best. He is a young leader. I'm grateful that Omar has come down. I want to see him grow as a leader of the country.

