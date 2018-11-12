हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee to hold 'hindi-bhashi' sammelan in Purulia to woo tribal voters

Banerjee will be accompanied by her nephew and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee on a two-day visit to Purulia.

Kolkata: In an attempt to consolidate dwindling votes of tribals and Santhals for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal's Jangalmahal or the Western Zone, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to hold a 'hindi-bhashi' sammelan in the state's Purulia district on November 27.

Political analysts feel that this sammelan could be an attempt to attract the 'hindi-speaking' population in Purulia and in the industrial belt of Asansol in West Burdwan district. In earlier occasions, Banerjee has presided over two such gatherings of 'Hindi-speaking' community in Kolkata and Siliguri. 

However, tribal organisations look at this meet differently. Local tribal organisation – Bharat Jakat Majhi Pargana Mahal's Nityanand Hembram says this 'hindi-bhashi' sammelan will only add fuel to the fire.

"By holding this 'hindi-bhashi' sammelan, she will add fuel to the fire. She knows that the tribals are fuming because the present day government has not done enough for the community. Had it been an 'adivasi sammelan' or a 'santhal sammelan', we would have still believed that the government is willing to help the community. By holding such meets, she will further isolate the tribals in the region. But, we are determined to take this fight for our rights forward," said Hembram. 

Tribal organisation's allegations and complaints have become a major bone of contention for the ruling TMC government. Local tribal organisations claim that they have been deprived of several schemes after they lost their family members in Joint Operations during 2011 to wipe out Maoists from the state. While they were to receive 5kg rice at subsidised rates, they are only getting 2kg due to corruption in the grassroot level. They further allege that the region has not seen much of a development while almost all the other regions of the state have flourished development wise.

Sources in the TMC reveal that Banerjee desperately wants to consolidate the tribal vote bank in Purulia district where the Trinamool Congress won only 644 of the total 1,944 gram panchayat seats in the recently concluded Panchayat polls. Reports also reveal that the BJP is getting increasingly close to local tribal organisations in certain pockets of Jangalmahal.

