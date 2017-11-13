Mamata Banerjee wants to buy Rabindranath Tagore’s house in London

In 1912, Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore spent a few months in a house in London, and translated his famous ‘Gitanjali’. The house is no less than a mecca for those who love Tagore and his work, and the latest to join the brigade is West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

If reports are to be believed, the Trinamool Congress chief is interested in buying Heath Villas in Hamstead Heath, north London, and convert it into a museum-cum-memorial.

The West Bengal Chief Minister met acting Indian High Commissioner to Britain, Dinesh Patnaik, in this regard for over an hour in London. She expressed her interest in buying the house.

The house reportedly costs more than 2.7 million pound, and it was at this place that Tagore translated his collection of poems, Gitanjali, which fetched the author a Nobel prize in Literature in 1913.

Meanwhile, heritage status has been given to Sister Nivedita’s house in Wimbledon in Britain. The ceremony for the same was held on Sunday and Banerjee was the chief guest for the event.