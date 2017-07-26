close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Mamata hails martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 across the country to commemorate India`s victory in the Kargil war against Pakistan and to honour the war heroes.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 13:15

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid tributes to the martyrs to mark the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

"On #KargilVijayDivas, our salute to the brave soldiers who fought, and many of whom gave their lives, for our motherland," she tweeted.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 across the country to commemorate India`s victory in the Kargil war against Pakistan and to honour the war heroes.

On this day in 1999, the Indian Army after fighting for 60 days successfully took control of posts in extremely difficult and treacherous high altitudes and glaciated terrain across the Himalayas in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.

TAGS

West BengalChief Minister Mamata BanerjeeKargil Vijay DiwasvictoryWar heroesLadakh

From Zee News

India

No lessons learnt from CAG report on 'unsuitable'...

Flight from Dubai with 184 onboard suffers technical snag on landing in Chennai, all safe
Tamil NaduChennai

Flight from Dubai with 184 onboard suffers technical snag o...

Science

Sea lion found inside box on Mexican street

Uttar PradeshIndia

HC quashes UP's move to admit Ayush students on NEET b...

Engineering marvel – BE student from Chennai invents &#039;Power Aid&#039; to charge mobile while riding bike
Science

Engineering marvel – BE student from Chennai invents '...

Congress, BJP clash over no mention of Nehru in President Ram Nath Kovind&#039;s speech, Rajya Sabha adjourned
India

Congress, BJP clash over no mention of Nehru in President R...

Four non-BJP ruled states move SC in favour of Right to Privacy
India

Four non-BJP ruled states move SC in favour of Right to Pri...

India

PM Narendra Modi meets President Ram Nath Kovind

Dubai is burning: Man cooks egg in sweltering heat without stove
Environment

Dubai is burning: Man cooks egg in sweltering heat without...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Sikkim stand-off | Fault lines in Sino-Indian ties

Indian cricket board beyond law and control

DNA Edit | A storm called Shah: Sweeping across the electoral map

Will govt’s all-electric car fleet plan make inroads in India?

DNA Edit: Death traps on roads