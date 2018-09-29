हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kota

Man arrested for abducting employer's son

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping the three-year-old son of his employer.

Representational Image from Pixabay

KOTA, RAJASTHAN: A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping the three-year-old son of his employer, whom he suspected of having an illicit relationship with his wife and hiding her in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said.

However, during the investigation, it was found that the woman had actually died 10 days ago. But the accused, who separated with his wife one year ago, was not ready to believe it as he did not attend the last rites, a police officer said.

Vinod Berwa, a laborer at a roadside mechanic shop in Kaithun town, abducted the minor on Saturday noon. The police, however, rescued the boy within four hours and arrested the accused in the evening, said Gopal Singh Kanawat, additional superintendent of police, Kota rural.

Berwa revealed that he suspected an illicit relationship between his wife and his employer, whom he believed had hidden his wife somewhere, said SHO Manoj Sikerwal.

The fact is that the Berwa's wife had fallen ill and died 10 days ago during treatment at a Kota hospital. Her last rites were performed by her parents, but Berwa was not ready to believe her death as he did not attend the funeral, the SHO said.

The accused was booked under Section 363 and 365 of the IPC, police said.

