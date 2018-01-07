Man arrested for allegedly harassing Sachin Tendulkar`s daughter Sara over phone

Kolkata: A 32-year-old man was arrested in West Bengal for allegedly disturbing and harassing cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar`s daughter Sara over phone, police said on Sunday.

The man was arrested by a joint team of Mumbai and West Bengal Police from Mahisadal area of East Midnapore district.

"A two-member team of Mumbai police came here on Saturday. A joint team of Mumbai police and our personnel arrested Debkumar Maity on Sunday morning. He was allegedly disturbing and harassing Tendulkar`s daughter over phone," Mahisadal police station Officer-in-Charge Partha Biswas told IANS.

The accused was presented before a local court and has been taken to Mumbai on transit remand for further investigation, he said.

When asked how the accused got access to the phone number, the police officer said: "He somehow managed to get the contact details."

According to Maity`s mother, he was suffering from "mental illness" and went to Mumbai last year.

A local Panchayat leader also said that he was under treatment and has often troubled the members of his family.