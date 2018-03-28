Man arrested for allegedly molesting Air Vistara crew member at Delhi airport

A man has been arrested at Delhi Indira Gandhi International airport for allegedly molesting a cabin crew member of an Air Vistara flight. According to media reports, the incident took place when the flight landed at Terminal 3 of Delhi IGI airport and passengers were de-boarding the aircraft.

Releasing a statement in this regard, Air Vistara said, "A cabin crew member on Lucknow-Delhi flight on 24th March reported incident of sexual harassment by a passenger. Vistara does not tolerate abusive or unruly behaviour by passengers that puts safety of its staff and other customers at risk, or compromises their dignity."

This comes just months after a Bollywood actress was allegedly molested onboard an Air Vistara flight. The actress had alleged that she was molested by a co-passenger on a Delhi-Mumbai flight. Mumbai Police had registered a case in connection with the incident.

Air Vistara had also apologised to the actor for the incident and said it was carrying out a probe into it, while asserting that it has "zero tolerance" for such behaviour.

The actor had said that she was on a Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai when a co-passenger sitting behind her put up his feet on her armrest. "So, I was in a flight travelling from Delhi to Mumbai today and right behind me one middle-aged man who made my two-hour journey miserable. I tried to record it on phone to understand it better because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it...," she had said.

"The lights were dimmed, so it was even worse. It continued for another five to ten minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck."

Based on her statement, a case was registered at the Sahar police station against the unknown person under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, since the actor is a minor, Sahar's senior police inspector Lata Shirsat had said.